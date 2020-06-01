El Salvador: Over 900 Families Affected by Tropical Storm Amanda

Several epidemiologists warned of possible virus outbreaks among shelters because of close-quarter gatherings.

El Salvador's Civil Protection Commission (Procivilsv)Sunday announced the death of 15 people and the evacuation of 18,500 families as a result of the Tropical Storm Amanda.

"We extend our most sincere condolences to the affected families," the head of the government's cabinet, Carolina Recinos, said at a press conference.

Recinos said that the atmospheric phenomenon’s victims were reported in San Salvador, Ciudad Delgado, Soyapango, and San Juan Opico’s municipalities. Recinos also confirmed an 8-year-old boy was among the victims.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day-long national emergency and stressed his office would consider to prolong it according to meteorological conditions.

Al menos 9 decesos en El Salvador����por las severas inundaciones a casua de la tormenta tropical #Amanda



Video: @TusaSvpic.twitter.com/2LHE6ukDNv — SkyAlert Storm (@SkyAlertStorm) June 1, 2020

"At least 9 deaths on Salvado because of the severe flooding following Tropical Storm Amanda"



Procivilsv reported floodings, rivers overflows, and land displacements in several rural locations. According to the state office, about 900 family houses were partially destroyed; over 30 buildings collapsed and roadway gullies resulted from heavy rain harm.

"It is not easy for any country or government to have two red flags at the same time. Our country was already hit by a pandemic that is still going on, and has already claimed the lives of 46 Salvadorans," President Bukele tweeted.

As of Friday morning, El Salvador’s health authorities reported 2,582 Covid-19 cases, 46 deaths, and 1,063 recoveries from the virus.