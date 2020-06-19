22 Children Get COVID-19 at El Salvador's Public Centers

The minors were infected with coronavirus while they were under the guardianship of the state.

The El Salvador University's Institute of Human Rights (DHUES) Thursday denounced that 22 minors became ill with COVID-19 while they were in the custody of public institutions.

"Twenty-two children and adolescents from the Social Integration Complex for Children and Adolescents (CISNA) had tested positive for COVID-19," the DHUES reported.

"We call on the President, the Health Health, and the National Council for Children and Adolescents, and the Salvadoran Institute for the Comprehensive Development of Children and Adolescents to investigate and clarify this situation," the human rights defenders added.

The contagious occurred in San Martin city, where CISNA provides care to vulnerable and neglected children. After being diagnosed with COVID-19, they were moved to other installations in San Salvador.

La tragedia humana de los ancianos del Asilo Sara Zaldivar en la República de El Salvador es consecuencia de la negligencia de la directora @LigiaGallardo6 del @ISRIelsalvador . Esta infografía debe hacerte reflexionar e implementar medidas adecuadas para evitar no contagiarte. pic.twitter.com/jN5f26lcAy — Carlos Eduardo A. (@Visionario1984) June 15, 2020

"In El Salvador, the human tragedy at the Sara Zaldivar Elderly Asylum is a consequence of the negligence of Lilia Gallardo, the Salvadoran Institute of Integral Rehabilitation director."

So far, the CISNA authorities have not made statements on the evolution of the minors' health conditions.

"There is an institution in charge of the care of children. Its authorities will provide all this information. We are already conducting investigations," Health Minister Francisco Alabi said.

As for Friday morning, El Salvador had reported 4,329 COVID-19 cases, 86 deaths, and 2,310 recoveries from the virus.