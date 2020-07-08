El Salvador: Ilopango Cemetery Collapses Due to COVID-19 Deaths

According to Ilopango Mayor’s Office, the municipality would need about 8,000 additional graves.

El Salvador's Ilopango Mayor Adan Perdomo Wednesday briefed the media saying the local cemetery collapsed due to an increase in COVID-19 deaths.

"We do not have space to be able to attend the call of the population, to be able to bury other people,” Perdomo said. Ilopango health authorities reported over 200 COVID-19 cases and 59 deceased due to the virus. However, it also registered about 117 deaths with similar patterns.

The Mayor’s Office requested from San Martin and San Salvador municipalities for burial space in their graveyards, given the fatalities upsurge.

The functionary said masks use and social distancing would be mandatory as precautionary measures facing the virus spreading.

“We have asked the Central Government to approve the required permits since the municipal council has bought a piece of land to build the Ilopango Garden Park,” Perdomo stated.

According to Ilopango Mayor’s Office, the municipality would need about 8,000 additional graves. So far, they have not received a government response to the situation.

As for Wednesday, El Salvador health authorities recorded 8,566 COVID-19 cases, 235 deaths, and 5,133 recoveries from the virus.