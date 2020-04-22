El Salvador: Bukele Vetoes Aid to COVID-Vulnerable Citizens

El Salvador's political figures criticized the ban for leaving civilians unprotected during these difficult times.

El Salvador's President Nayirb Bukele vetoed Tuesday two legislative decrees under unconstitutionality arguments.

Decrees 620 and 621 made viable the return of stranded Salvadorans by the pandemic and for health personnel to have life insurance.

According to Bukele, the 620 ordinance is unconstitutional. The president alleged it violates legislative security and a constitutional principle because it was approved out of pandemic context.

The Salvadorean president stated the bill does not consider logistical resources to house returning nationals, as quarantine facilities or sanitary assistants. Also, Bukele said his administration does not have the precise figure of conational reentrance.

#ElSalvador | Diputados evalúan superar el veto presidencial a los decretos que permiten un seguro de vida para médicos y el retorno de salvadoreños varados.https://t.co/UWxNL8ifCr — Radio YSKL (@radioyskl) April 22, 2020

"Congressmen Consider Overcoming the Presidential Veto on Decrees Allowing Life Insurance for Doctors and the Return of Stranded Salvadorans"



The head of state lacked the consultation from health and foreign affairs ministers, and the decree is based only on expectations.

Article 4 of Decree 620 states that "the Government of the Republic shall implement the necessary mechanisms so that health professionals have life insurance that allows for the social security of their families". El Salvador legislative assembly approved the bill on April 1rst, a day before Bukele declared emergency state due to the pandemic.

El Salvador's political figures criticized the ban for leaving civilians unprotected during these difficult times. Congressman Norman Quijano said that no Salvadoran could be denied the right to return to his country.

"Mechanisms must be established (for the return) for which we have approved $2 billion so that they can have housing, adequate quarantine, or any other need of whatever kind," the legislator explained.

Furthermore, Bukele censored Decree 621, which establishes life insurance for health workers. The right-wing leader said that the decree violated the principle of budgetary balance and that when the legislative decree was approved, no studies or projections on the budgetary impact on the country were consulted with the executive.

After the suspension of the entry of international flights, around 4,500 Salvadoran citizens became stranded abroad. ​​​​​​