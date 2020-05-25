El Salvador: Bukele Declares Day of Prayer for COVID Victims

The Salvadoran leader urged his people to pray in open spaces and out of churches, keeping a safe distance.

El Salvador’s President, Nayib Bukele, held on May 24 a day of prayer to call on God for help facing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, Sunday, by presidential decree, is the National Day of Prayer. Let us all join together, at 2 pm, to ask God for the healing of our nation and the entire world,” Bukele posted on his official Facebook profile.

The Salvadoran leader decreed May 24 as an official day of prayer, stating that it is one of his constitutional faculties. The Presidential Decree has national validity.

“This is a Presidential Decree, published in the Official Gazette. It is in force legally and throughout the national territory. It is of voluntary compliance, like all true prayer. Let us pray, all believers, this Sunday, at 2 pm, that God may heal our land and allow us to overcome the pandemic that is hitting the whole world,” Bukele stated.

Todos unidos en clamor y unidos por un solo propósito ke Dios ��������escuche nuestras oraciones por El Salvador ���� y por el mundo y saldremos en victoria con cristo pic.twitter.com/rmyY5sWLK7 — Anghy Vasquez (@anghy_vasquez) May 24, 2020

"All united in the clamor and united for one purpose may God hear our prayers for El Salvador and the world and we will go out in victory with Christ"



The President explained that the virus' fatality curb is not decreasing as health experts precluded. Even so, Bukele acknowledged that the virus' spread is ceasing but pandemic it is not under control.

In early May, several communities started to protest due to a lack of food and resources during the quarantine. Social isolation, mobility prevention, and other precautionary measures led to famine risk for informal workers who could not receive government coupons.

So far, El Salvador registered 1,983 positive cases, 35 deaths, and 698 recoveries. Since May 25, health authorities reported 68 new cases.