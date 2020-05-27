El Salvador: Bukele Confesses to Using Hydroxychloroquine

He also alleged hydroxychloroquine is an old and functional drug, supposedly present in African effervescent beverages to prevent mosquito bites.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele affirmed on May 26 he is consuming hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic treatment to prevent COVID-19.

"I take it, as prophylaxis. President Trump takes it as prophylaxis. Most of the leaders of the world take it as prophylaxis,” Bukele assured.

The leader made his statements during a press brief to acknowledge the arrival of a sanitary aid shipment from the U.S.

The head of state stressed the medication remains as part of his nation's COVID management protocol, despite WHO warnings on hydroxychloroquine’s prejudicial effects on health.

#China used Hidroxycloroquine after seeing encouraging results in clinical trials. But within days, it cautioned doctors and health officials about the drug’s lethal side effects and rolled back its usage.

Drug can kill an adult just dosed at twice the daily.



DO NOT TRUST TRUMP https://t.co/Zv8f1UYtS9 — Jose Enriquez (@972_834) March 22, 2020



"We have left it as prophylaxis and we have also left it for when the doctor prescribes it. It's not in the official mandatory protocol, but if the doctor prescribes it, he's entitled to do so," Bukele assured.

“I say this not as a president but as a citizen of the world: sometimes something different is recommended to people than what is recommended to leaders, because I have been recommended to use it,” the Salvadoran leader stated.

On his allocution, Bukele suggested the drug is worldwide used and compared its side effects with aspirin's ones. He assured his government is willing to request the WHO to reincorporate hydroxychloroquine in the sanitary protocol to face COVID.

Thus far, El Salvador registered 2,109 COVID positive cases, 37 deaths, and 873 recoveries from the virus.