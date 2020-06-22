El Salvador: Bukele Asks Congress for a ‘Faculty’s Restoration’

According to local news media, El Salvador’s hospitals collapsed because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele Sunday requested Congress and Supreme Court to ‘restore’ his legislative faculties to manage the pandemic.

"In my capacity as President of the Republic, it is my duty to address you to express the imperative need for you to use your good offices to restore to my Government the legal powers," Bukele stated in a formal missive to Congress and Supreme Court.

In early June, the Supreme Court's Constitutional Chamber declared as unconstitutional Bukele’s quarantine extension decree. The mandatary expected to prolong the restrictions for an 80-days-term. Bukele qualified the Congress ban on his decrees as illegal and irrational.

"We need to get back in control of the pandemic and not be merely hospital administrators, as you have claimed in your jurisprudence," Bukele stressed.

New normal after El Salvador’s reopening of the economy which has 4 phases, the country has been experiencing a hike on positive corona virus cases in the past fes days since it’’s still… https://t.co/IpWrWheOFX — Juan Carlos (@photojuancarlos) June 22, 2020

According to local news media, El Salvador’s hospitals collapsed because of COVID-19 cases increase and hospital personnel faces resource scarcity. Alongside this situation, the lack of effective food and economic aid prevented informal workers and their families for accurate quarantine compliance.

On Sunday, Bukele inaugurated the first facility of a COVID-19 specialized hospital, in a hall of San Salvador’s International Fair and Convention Center (CIFCO).

According to local news media, the work cost is about 75 million USD and its main facility would host 400 beds.

"It is a great work for our country and it will be a legacy of this government, it will be a legacy for our country El Salvador, it will be a legacy for the next generations," the mandatary said.

As for Monday morning, El Salvador’s Health authorities reported 4,808 COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths, and 2,655 recoveries from the virus.