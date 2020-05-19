El Salvador: Bukele Reopens Economy Despite Pandemic

Quarantine restrictions prevented many workers to go outdoors and find labor, so they faced income cuts.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced on May 18 an economic resumption plan to begin on June 6, despite the ongoing pandemic.

The Salvadoran Legislative Assembly, Supreme Justice Court (CSJ), and Congress suspended the national emergency decree issued by the President on Saturday, which he enforced via the Legislative body. Bukele accused both administrative institutions of neglecting his faculties as President and endangering Salvadoran people by easing quarantine measures.

The opposition parties, with a majority in Congress, announced that they will not extend the current quarantine law because of the measures applied by the government.

The Central American nation faced protests due to the famine risk and lack of basic supplies in several parts of the country. Quarantine restrictions prevented many workers from going outdoors and finding labor, so they faced income cuts. Alongside this situation, many protesters said they did not receive government coupons or food aid amidst the pandemic.

Quedarse en casa significa que personas que viven bajo la violencia de las pandillas no pueden huir a un lugar seguro.https://t.co/8VsvTbC2mi — Acnur/Unhcr Américas (@ACNURamericas) May 19, 2020

"In El Salvador, the quarantine causes repercussions that are not experienced elsewhere in the world. Staying home means that people living under gang violence cannot escape to safety."

The President declared his office would harden quarantine measures for the next two weeks, to minimize the COVID-19 toll. Bukele stated in the press conference that his government wanted a gradual economic resumption but had to compromise because of Legislative Assembly pressure.

The Chief of State affirmed he would respect quarantine-lifting decisions even when he finds it counterproductive with worldwide politics facing COVID.



So far, El Salvador registered 1,498 positive cases, 30 deaths, and 502 recoveries.