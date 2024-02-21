Eight Patients Died at the Kidnapped Nasser Medical Complex

Israel refuses to allow the entrance of medical help and supplys to the palestinians trapped in the complex.

Eight patients died due to lack of oxygen supply at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, kidnaped by the occupation forces. The bodies of the deceased remain in their beds alongside other patients.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that the corpses are swollen and in a state of putrefaction. The condition of the corpses represents a health emergency in Nasser and a biological risk.

These dead patients add to the number of deaths due to the impossibility of obtaining medical help as well as food and water supplies.

After 24 hours the Israelis forces commited 11 massacres and left a balance of 118 deads and 163 wounded.

They are the people of Gaza who reflect a thousand meanings to sacrifice... Breathtaking moments.



A nurse risks herself and is followed by a group of Palestinians to rescue a wounded person despite the continued shooting from the Israeli occupation towards Nasser Medical Comple pic.twitter.com/VveP0vrxJ8 — عماد الدين منصور (@remad608) February 10, 2024

The Ministry also reported that the number of victims in the Gaza Strip has risen to 29,313 dead and 69,333 injured.