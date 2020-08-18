    • Live
News > Egypt

Egypt: Parliament Passes Bill on Behalf of Sex Crime Victims
    Palestinians wait to cross into Egypt through the Rafah border crossing between Gaza Strip and Egypt. August 11, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 18 August 2020 (6 hours 17 minutes ago)
The bill prohibits prosecutors and investigators from disclosing information about sexual crime victims. The measure also prevents sufferers from blame, prejudice, and stigma.

Egypt Parliament on Tuesday passed a law allowing anonymous complaints from sexual violence victims, to protect them from offenders and social prejudices.

“When we observed that there is a reluctance to report specific crimes... and that some of the victims feared for their reputation from being named in such crimes, the government submitted a bill to encourage citizens to report these crimes,” Justice Minister Omar Marwan said.

The measure responds to an anti-sexual harassment campaign in social media, which led to the capture of Ahmed Bassam Zaki, a university student accused of sexually assaulting three women.

The bill prohibits prosecutors and investigators from disclosing information about sexual crime victims. The measure also prevents sufferers from blame, prejudice, and stigma.

Bassam Zaki’s case brought attention to sexual harassment after several women started a campaign on Instagram, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. Zaki remains in authorities’ custody for a detailed investigation.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi must approve the bill for its enforcement after parliament’s approval.

Reuters
by teleSUR/ gq-MS
