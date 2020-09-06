Ecuador: Pichincha Prefect Denounces Political Persecution

The hearing is set to take place on September 7, 2020, at 11h00 am local time.

In Ecuador, the prefect of Pichincha, Paola Pabon denounced once againpolitical persecution from the government of Lenin Moreno against her.

In an interview on Sunday, Pabon denounced that the Prosecutor’s office is receiving pressure from the government.

“They are being pressured by the government of Lenin Moreno, and for that reason, they are not acting under the law, but per political interests of the Executive,” she said.

Pabon was arrested for 72 days for supposedly having committed “rebellion” during last year’s protest. In October of 2019, thousands took to the streets to protest against the neoliberal policies of President Lenin Moreno.

Desde Puengasí les reitero a los vecinos y vecinas: no iré a ningún lado porque mi responsabilidad y compromiso es con ustedes ⬇️ @CIDH @ONU_derechos #PaolaLibre pic.twitter.com/i9k7yJlkrY — Paola Pabón (@PaolaPabonC) September 6, 2020

Pichincha prosecutor, Alberto Santillan, has requested the review of Pabon’s precautionary measures after being alerted that “Pabon applied for political asylum at the Embassy of Mexico in Quito”.

For their part, The Embassy of Mexico in Quito posted a communique on their Twitter account clarifying they “have not received any asylum applications from any Ecuadorian national."

Pabon has completely denied the prosecutor’s accusations saying: "I will not request an asylum. I am the Prefect of Pichincha, I will not be knocking on the doors of the Mexican embassy. I am here and here I will face the trial."

The hearing is set to take place on September 7, 2020, at 11h00 am local time.