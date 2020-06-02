Easy Jet to Resume Flights to European Destinations in August

The entire fleet of the EasyJet Airbus aircraft has filters to remove contaminants from the cabin air, including viruses and bacteria.

The EasyJet airline Tuesday announced plans to restart flights in most of its routes this summer, with flights from all of its U.K. airports during July and August.

EasyJet will fly half of its 1,022 routes in July and 75% in August, although with lower frequencies.

This will represent just under a third of its normal capacity in the high season.

The move comes after it announced that it would reduce up to 4,500 employees due to reduced demand.

Last month, easyJet said it would restart some flights from the UK and Europe from June 15, as the rate of COVID-19 infection began to drop across the continent.

We're restarting some flights from 15 June 2020. We have put a number of biosecurity measures in place to protect you, our aircrew and our ground crew. Watch the video to find out more. pic.twitter.com/7eL6fKIwKy — easyJet (@easyJet) May 26, 2020

The company has launched a marketing campaign that includes the sale of seats on 1 million flights at 29.99 pounds each ($37.68 USD).

Customers need motivation after a long wait to be reimbursed, after flights were cancelled during the past months of health crisis.

EasyJet's head of commercial and planning, Robert Carey, said he was pleased to announce that "we will be flying most of our route network across Europe. Travel restrictions have been lifted and demand is beginning to return."

All passengers and crew will be required to wear masks during flights, and there will be no food or shopping facilities on board.

