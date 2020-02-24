Dominican Republic: Protests Continue After Suspended Election

Protesters from different social classes and sectors have said they will continue to demonstrate as long as necessary.

For the sixth consecutive day since last Sunday's municipal elections were suspended, Santo Domingo's Plaza de la Bandera continues to be taken over by demonstrators, mostly young people, who are demanding the resignation of the members of the Central Electoral Council.

The majority of the demonstrators have chosen to dress in black, as a sign of mourning "for the lack of transparency and the corruption that abounds in the institutions of government,

The banners of those who protest carry written messages like, "to get the criminals off the streets, first you have to get them out of the government"; "they took so much from us that they took away our fear"; "I protest because I got tired of them having parties using my taxes", "Enough, no more deception, the people woke up," among many others.

In addition to the banners, the sounds of horns, drums, and slogans invade the whole square, which is right in front of the Central Electoral Board (JCE).

The protesters come from different social classes and sectors of the capital, who say they will continue to demonstrate as long as necessary.

On the other hand, the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep) called for the signing of a major national agreement that includes the necessary commitments to ensure full democracy.

In a statement, Conep called on the various political and social actors to play a responsible role in building a better and more lasting democracy.

"In the face of the events of last Sunday, February 16, we were active in establishing a permanent dialogue with the main political actors and the authorities in search of consensus," the text says.

We listen to all citizens, especially our young people, and in them we see the future. Our interest is to maintain social peace, with the intention of serving as a bridge at this moment in our history. We all yearn for answers," the document adds.