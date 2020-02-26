Dominican Republic: No Mediators to Clarify Electoral Crisis

As thousands of young people have taken the streets, the Dominican Republic has not yet found impartial interlocutors to clarify the crisis.

The electoral crisis in the Dominican Republic, since the failure of the municipal elections on February 16th, has yet to find impartial interlocutors to clarify the political uncertainty in the country.

After the suspension of the February 16th elections, due to the collapse of the automated voting system, the Central Electoral Board (JCE, by its Spanish abbreviation) called for the signing of a political pact among almost 100 Dominican organizations, to establish transparent rules for the extraordinary elections called on March 15th and May 17th.

However, with two weeks to go before the elections, there is no agreed date or identified mediator, while in middle-class neighborhoods and residential sectors, the people are constantly organizing bang-pots.

The need for a political pact was suggested by thirteen opposition political parties and a group of almost one hundred organizations in society, including the churches, the National Council of Private Enterprise, and the Council for Citizen Participation, among others.

#Ahora lanzan bombas lacrimógenas a multitud concentrada frente a la @juntacentral... Protesta se realiza luego que el pasado domingo se cancelaran las elecciones municipales en República Dominicana. pic.twitter.com/XSbhG4YwYN — Liza Becerra Villar (@Morenelli) February 19, 2020

"Now they're dropping tear gas bombs on crowds of people gathered in front of the 'Central Board'... The protest comes after last Sunday's cancellation of the municipal elections in the Dominican Republic."

According to local media, the organizations and parties involved in the pact have not set a day for the signing of the agreement, due to the absence of impartial actors to defend the officials of the JCE, in the face of the discredit caused by the suspension of the electoral commissions on February 16th, only four hours before the start of the vote.

Amid this panorama of uncertainty, thousands of young people have taken the streets of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, as well as in the country's main cities, to denounce what has happened.

They demand that democracy be respected, that what happened on February 16th be investigated, and that the members of the Electoral Board resign.

In this context, the Organization of American States, the main responsible for situations of imbalance in many countries in the region, reported this February 21 that it will conduct an audit on the automated voting system, with the support of a group of experts who can evaluate what happened in the past elections in the Dominican Republic.

The municipal elections rescheduled for March 15 and May 17 will be held manually.