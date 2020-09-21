Dengue Fever Could Produce Covid-19 Immunity, Study Says

The preliminary findings are still unverified and are part of an unpublished study. However, prior research has found that patients with dengue antibodies can test COVID-19 positive falsely, even if they never contracted the disease.

Scientists from Duke University have found that dengue fever and COVID-19 could have an inversely proportional relationship. The mosquito-transmitted disease might induce some degree of immunity from the respiratory illness.

The team led by Professor Miguel Nicolelis crossed the information on the geographical distribution of both viruses in Brazil. They found that those locations with high dengue fever rates in 2019 and 2020 outbreaks had the lowest COVID-19 toll.

“This indicates that there is an immunological interaction between two viruses that nobody could have expected because the two viruses are from completely different families,” Nicolelis said.

