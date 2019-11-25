    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Democratic Republic of Congo

Demonstrators Storm UN Camp in Congo After Deadly Attack
  • Offensive on UN facilities started after eight people were killed by armed fighters on Sunday night

    Offensive on UN facilities started after eight people were killed by armed fighters on Sunday night | Photo: aljazeera

Published 25 November 2019
Videos

Residents from Beni demanded MONUSCO's withdrawal from the city because of the inaction of the U.N. forces.

Demonstrators bursted into the U.N. facilities in the city of Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday, after the U.N. forces were unable to stop an attack perpetrated by armed fighters that killed eight civilians in that northeastern city.

RELATED:

African Union Urges Return of UK Colony to Mauritius

A tweet by the local police first showed the flames and thick black smoke of a fire caused by demonstrators at the mayor's office. Subsequently, the demonstrators marched to the offices of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo.

According to a civil society leader, Teddy Kataliko, dozens of people bursted into the offices of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo (MONUSCO), despite shots fired by Congolese security forces trying to disperse the angry crowd.

"Several offices at MONUSCO headquarters were burned and looted," Kataliko said. "Residents demand MONUSCO's withdrawal from Beni because of the inaction of UN forces.

Journalist Alain Uaykani of Al-Jazeera reported from Beni that attacks on U.N. facilities began in the morning.

"The U.N. soldiers were trying to defend themselves, but it was very difficult. Two people died around the demonstration around the UN camp, which destroyed half the wall of the main UN building," he said.

At the end of his report, Uaykani said that "the same demonstrators were going to the second U.N. military base located at the airport. 

The offensive on MONUSCO facilities in Beni started after eight people were killed and several more injured due to an attack led by armed fighters on Sunday night.

Tags

Democratic Republic of Congo Demonstrations UN

DR Congo - aljazeera
by teleSUR - jg
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.