Death Toll From Indian Protests Rises to 42

This is the worst wave of violence on record in the country and the figures may continue to rise.

Violence against the Muslim community in India, triggered by the passage of the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act in December 2019, has so far left 42 dead and more than 350 injured.

Three months after the Indian Congress approved a policy providing citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants, if they are not Muslims, riots continue over a new Law, this time an inclusive one.

This is the worst wave of violence on record in the country and the number of dead and injured may continue to rise, local media alerted.

"It is clear that the Citizenship Law seeks to cleanse Muslims," analyst Axier Amo Izarra said in an interview with HispanTV.

A bloody history is repeating itself in #Delhi.



In 1984, anti-Sikh protests led to the mass murder of 3,000 Sikhs in Delhi. And 17,000 Sikhs across #India.



Today, Muslims are the target of slaughter, devastation and mass displacement. pic.twitter.com/HXe8WhQtXS — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) February 27, 2020

At least 122 homes and 322 stores were also damaged, while 301 vehicles were destroyed during last week's riots, according to a preliminary report by the local Hindustan Times.

These figures may also increase, once the Hindustan Times concludes its final report.

Many residents are spending their nights without electricity, due to collapsed wiring, or outdoors, because they have nowhere else to go, local media informed.

Is the case of Asha Goswami, a 37-year-old Muslim resident, who lamented the high level of violence, triggered by the lack of electricity.

"We are helpless and unprotected. No authority has come to our aid," she told the local press.