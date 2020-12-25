Cuba's Hotel Nacional to Reopen Doors on its 90th Birthday

At nightfall, the Hotel Nacional will exhibit its new lighting system in an act that will seen from the boardwalk.

The famous Hotel Nacional de Cuba will mark its 90th birthday on December 30 with the reopening of its doors following several months of closure due to the Covid-19 confinement measures and restrictions.

Luis Miguel Díaz, General Manager of the Hotel Nacional, shared with the press some of the improvements that have been achieved in this "dead" time. The facility is being converted into a smart hotel where technology facilitates customer services and measures are met to save energy and protect the environment.

This renovation that the Hotel Nacional is undergoing is being carried out in stages. Service areas will be opened in general along with the gradual reopening of rooms with modernized improvements. The plan projects the completion of 150 reconstructed rooms each year, until reaching all 426 rooms.

Many renovations have been made to beloved areas of the famous hotel, such as in the Rincón del Cine Cafeteria. According to Cubadebate, “the Nacional will be rejuvenated, modernized with its monumental, traditional and elegant appearance, risque.”

El próximo día 30 -en coincidencia con el aniversario 90 de su inauguración- reabrirá el emblemático Hotel Nacional de #Cuba, que ostenta la condición de Monumento Nacional por sus valores históricos y arquitectónicos. pic.twitter.com/TVK6iQ3CId — Radio Reloj, Cuba (@RadioRelojCuba) December 24, 2020

On the subject of prices, taking into account that the hotel makes an investment in improvements for higher quality, Luis Miguel Díaz, commented: “The hotel is preparing to provide a high-quality, five-star service and a service like that cost. The hotel has to be distinguished as a place of excellence and there is the price-quality ratio. If we want to continue being the flagship of Cuban hotels, we know that quality costs anywhere in the world, which does not exclude that some gastronomy services have more affordable prices"

The country's mail service, Correos de Cuba, will be issuing a postage stamp for the 90th anniversary and the Ordoñez cannon ceremony will take place followed by a performance by the emblematic Aragón Orchestra in the gardens. At nightfall, the Hotel Nacional will exhibit its new lighting system, an act described by director Luis Miguel Díaz as a true spectacle that can be seen from the boardwalk.