Cuba's Diaz-Canel Welcomes Venezuela’s VP Delcy Rodriguez

During the meeting, both officials spoke about Cuba-Venezuela friendly relationships.

Cuban President, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, welcomed the Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez Gomez, also Secretary-General of the We Are Venezuela Movement.

Both leaders exchanged information about the progress of economic and cultural relations between Cuba and Venezuela, and other topics of interest.

Delcy Rodriguez denounced the unjust blockade unilaterally imposed by the United States, assuring that, this or any other sanction, will be able to put an end to the Cuban Revolution.

El Presidente de los Consejos de Estado y de Ministros, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, recibió en la tarde de este lunes a la Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva de #Venezuela����, Delcy Rodríguez Gómez, también Secretaria General del Movimiento Somos Venezuela.#Cuba����https://t.co/EVbF0LFNRz pic.twitter.com/Tf3cTarl2p — Presidencia Cuba (@PresidenciaCuba) 2 de octubre de 2019

The Venezuelan vice-president also remarked that the United States has applied more than 350 coercive measures against her country in the last four years, and insisted that Washington's objective is "the illicit appropriation of all our resources abroad”.

On his side, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, reiterated Cuba’s supporting role towards the government and people of Venezuela.

Both representatives spoke as well, about the recent celebration of the 74th ordinary session of the UN General Assembly.

During her speech at the United Nations, the Venezuelan official denounced the impartial character of corporate media who has reported very few things about Venezuela's social protection system, which includes all Venezuelans, and has been omitted by the United States in its eagerness to destroy the Bolivarian government project.