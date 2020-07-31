Cuban Historian Eusebio Leal Spengler Dies at 78

Politicians, journalists, and activists are showing their condolences on social networks.

Cuba's authorities Friday announced the death of Havana's historian Eusebio Leal Spengler's at the age of 78 due to a deadly disease.

"Let us celebrate his wonderful passage through life, which was too short for those who loved him," Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

The country will follow "his footsteps, his patient, and his infinite work in saving Cuba's heritage," Diaz-Canel added.

Thanks to Leal, "Havana was able to rescue the best of its 500 years," teleSUR's journalist Rolando Segura assured.

"Cuba is in mourning. It has lost one of its most illustrious sons."

According to teleSUR's correspondent in Cuba, in the next few hours, authorities will be informed about the organization of the historian's funeral ceremony.

Eusebio Leal was born in Havana on September 11, 1942. He dedicated his life to the Old Havana's restoration and the city's cultural and historical heritage conservation.

In 1975, he graduated from the University of Havana, and later he became a Master in Latin American, Caribbean, and Cuban Studies. Afterward, Leal earned a Ph.D. in Historical Sciences from the University of Havana.

He was a member of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) Central Committee since 1991 and a lawmaker from 1993 to date.