Cuban Doctors Increase Care On Behalf Of Jamaicans

The Cuban medical brigade has not interrupted the ophthalmological surgery program “Miracle Operation” (Operación Milagro), performing 128 retinal laser procedures out of 402 eye operations.

The Cuban Embassy in Jamaica Wednesday said the Henry Reeve brigade increased consultations, as part of Cuba’s medical solidarity aid amidst COVID-19.

According to the diplomats, Cuban doctors carried out 49,838 consultations in July, 1,500 more than June. They also attended and saved 870 patients in serious condition.

As the Cuban Embassy stressed, there have been no COVID-19 cases among the island’s healthcare personnel.

Cuban medical professionals arrived to British Virgin Islands. BVI Premier expressed his "gratitude to the Republic of Cuba for responding their request of medical support".

Four hundred thirty-three doctors, nurses, and practitioners make up the Cuban medical brigade that serves in hospitals and primary healthcare centers in the four Jamaican regions.

Cuba and Jamaica signed medical cooperation agreements in 2015 and renewed them in February 2020.

As of Wednesday, Jamaican health authorities registered 920 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, and 745 recoveries from the virus.