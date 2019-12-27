Cuba: "We Condemn the Aggression of the Mexican Embassy"

President Miguel Diaz-Canell called out the siege by Bolivian officers of the Embassy of the Aztec nation in La Paz.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, condemned the aggression to the Mexican embassy in Bolivia and reiterated his support for the Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Government.

Díaz-Canel shared in his official Twitter account an article from the Cuban press that stated that the "police operation before the Mexican embassy in Bolivia 'is out of proportion."

The Aztec nation has denounced the siege of its diplomatic headquarters in La Paz where former officials of the Executive of Evo Morales were granted asylum, after the coup d´Etat against Morales and the further persecution of representatives and members of the Movement to Socialism.

Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, rejected the siege of the Mexican Embassy and called this a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Police operation in front of Mexican embassy in Bolivia is "out of proportion". We condemn the aggression on the Mexican embassy. #SomosCuba https://t.co/5TWhe8Wiac — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) 27 de diciembre de 2019

Regarding this situation, his Mexican counterpart , Marcelo Ebrard on Wednesday released a statement pointing out "everyone has the right to request asylum for reasons or crimes of a political nature or for those crimes of the common law that have a connection with political motives, whose life, liberty or security is in danger."

#Cuba condena el asedio de fuerzas de seguridad e inteligencia del gobierno de facto de #Bolivia a la Embajada y Residencia de #México en ese país. Es una violación de la Convencion de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas. Cese la política de hostigamiento y amedrentamiento. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) 26 de diciembre de 2019

#Cuba condemns the siege of security and intelligence forces of the de facto government of #Bolivia to the #Mexico Embassy and Residence in that country. It is a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Cease the harassment and intimidation policy.

The Lopez Obrador administration expressed its desire to continue with the procedure initiated with the Bolivian Foreign Ministry "to obtain the respective safe-conducts". The Mexican Foreign Ministry revealed that the Chargé d'affaires of the South American nation there was summoned to continue the dialogue and explain the actions of Bolivian officials.

"The government of Mexico reiterates its demand to the Multinational State of Bolivia to comply with its international obligations, guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic missions and cease the harassment and intimidation policy," the official statement concluded.