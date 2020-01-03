Cuba Reject US Sanctions Against Minister

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said that the sanction against the head of the Armed Forces, Leopoldo Cintra Frías, are a "threatening and slanderous" measure.

With a message on his Twitter account, Rodriguez "strongly" rejected the measure announced by the U.S. Department of State which prohibits entry into their national territory of Cintra Frías and close relatives.

Rodríguez said that it is an action “without any practical, threatening and slanderous effect” and reiterated his solidarity with the Government of Venezuela, after Washington accused the head of the FAR of committing “serious violations of human rights” in the Bolivarian country.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, reaffirmed that the decision is linked to Cuba's support for the government of President Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

I strongly reject #US State Department decision to bar Minister of Revolutionary Armed Forces of #Cuba from entering the #US. This threatening and slanderous step has no practical effect. I reiterate our unwavering solidarity with #Venezuela. #CubaVsBlockade — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) 3 de enero de 2020

The new provision, beyond its practical effects, increases the list of hostile actions against Cuba that seek to prevent the development plans of the Cuban Government, including the strengthening of the economic, financial and commercial blockade.

Last November, Cuban Interior Minister Julio César Gandarilla Bermejo and in September the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Raúl Castro, were sanctioned under the same Section 7031 (c).

Army Corps General Leopoldo Cintra Frías participated and directed internationalist combat actions in Ethiopia and Angola, holds the title of Hero of the Republic of Cuba and is a member of the Political Bureau of the PCC.