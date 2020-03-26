Cuba: FM Denounces US Defamation of Cuban Medical Collaboration

The Cuban government representative stated that Washington's hostility towards his country cannot affect Cuban solidarity with nations in need.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced the claims by the U.S. government about Cuban medical collaboration in the countries affected by Covid-19.

In an official statement, the Cuban government representative stated that Washington's hostility towards his country cannot affect Cuban solidarity with nations in need.

On his official Twitter account, Parrilla denounced the U.S. allegations about Cuba's reasons for providing medical aid and medicines. According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, these statements show the little credibility of the U.S. government. He also qualifies this as inhumane as the permanence of the blockade during the exceptional situation due to the virus spreading.

“Unfortunately, while Covid-19 threatens humanity, the U.S. government is hindering the combat of the epidemic by attacking countries that practice solidarity and international cooperation instead of ending the illegal system of unilateral coercive measures, such as the blockade vs Cuba” Parrilla tweeted.

#Cuba promueve la paz, la salud, la vida. Orgullosos de nuestros profesionales de la salud que desde esta Isla o desde disímiles rincones del mundo se suman a la lucha contra el #COVID19. Encarnan la vocación humanista y solidaria de la Revolución cubana. #CubaSalvaVidas pic.twitter.com/K0oLlkMG4N — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 26, 2020



"Cuba promotes peace, health, life. Proud of our health professionals who from this island or from different corners of the world join the fight against Covid-19. They embody the humanist and solidarity vocation of the Cuban Revolution. "

According to Cuban media, the political persecution and ideological campaign against Cuban doctors began with the suspension of aid programs in Brazil, Ecuador, and Bolivia. Cuban doctors serve in 65 nations, many of them affected by the virus.

In his complaint, Parrilla also mentioned that the U.S. government is pressuring the aid recipient states to refuse the island's health services. He mentioned that Cuba considers it immoral and unacceptable that the dignity and professionalism of its health care workers be questioned.

