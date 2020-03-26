    • Live
Cuba: FM Denounces US Defamation of Cuban Medical Collaboration
  • Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's Foreign Minister

    Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Cuba's Foreign Minister | Photo: Twitter/@BrunoRguezP

Published 26 March 2020 (3 hours 44 minutes ago)
The Cuban government representative stated that Washington's hostility towards his country cannot affect Cuban solidarity with nations in need.

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla denounced the claims by the U.S. government about Cuban medical collaboration in the countries affected by Covid-19.

In an official statement, the Cuban government representative stated that Washington's hostility towards his country cannot affect Cuban solidarity with nations in need.

On his official Twitter account, Parrilla denounced the U.S. allegations about Cuba's reasons for providing medical aid and medicines. According to the Cuban Foreign Minister, these statements show the little credibility of the U.S. government. He also qualifies this as inhumane as the permanence of the blockade during the exceptional situation due to the virus spreading.

“Unfortunately, while Covid-19 threatens humanity, the U.S. government is hindering the combat of the epidemic by attacking countries that practice solidarity and international cooperation instead of ending the illegal system of unilateral coercive measures, such as the blockade vs Cuba” Parrilla tweeted.


"Cuba promotes peace, health, life. Proud of our health professionals who from this island or from different corners of the world join the fight against Covid-19. They embody the humanist and solidarity vocation of the Cuban Revolution. "
 

In other publications, the Cuban diplomat said: "Cuba promotes peace, health, life. We are proud of our health professionals who from this Island or different corners of the world joined the fight against the Covid-19. They embody the humanist and solidarity vocation of the Cuban Revolution."

According to Cuban media, the political persecution and ideological campaign against Cuban doctors began with the suspension of aid programs in Brazil, Ecuador, and Bolivia.  Cuban doctors serve in 65 nations, many of them affected by the virus.

In his complaint, Parrilla also mentioned that the U.S. government is pressuring the aid recipient states to refuse the island's health services. He mentioned that Cuba considers it immoral and unacceptable that the dignity and professionalism of its health care workers be questioned.

