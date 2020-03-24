Cuba Implements Important Measures to Confront COVID-19

One of the measures adopted by the government is regulating the departure of Cuban citizens and residents abroad.

Given the progress of COVID-19 in Cuba, and the increase in positive cases of the disease, the island's authorities have expanded and taken important measures to contain the pandemic in the country.

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz announced on Monday that among the measures adopted by the government is "regulating the departure of Cuban citizens and residents abroad."

During the Mesa Redonda television program, authorities also reported that all travelers living in Cuba, who have arrived in the country since Sunday, are in isolation.

Likewise, "health surveillance is maintained in the hotels, for tourists and workers, with assessments twice a day," Portal added.

#Cuba es un país seguro, ordenado, solidario, que enfrenta con efectividad la #COVID19. Contamos con un sistema de salud sólido que toma medidas acertadas de prevención y control, en una coyuntura en la que no existe transmisión interna. Nuestra prioridad: la salud del pueblo. pic.twitter.com/BUxAgmHo2B — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) March 20, 2020

"Cuba is a safe, orderly and supportive country that effectively confronts the COVID-19. We have a solid health system that takes appropriate prevention and control measures, in a situation where there is no internal transmission. Our priority: people's health."

Daily medical surveillance is maintained in the population with active household searches. Doctors, nurses and medical students in the country have joined this activity.

The country's authorities also reported that classes in all the country's schools are suspended for one month.

"I request the cooperation of parents and relatives to ensure that the students remain at home." Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez urged on the television program.

Regarding the interruption of jobs, when it is not possible to work remotely, exceptionally there will be paid full salary in the first month. The rest of the time it will be at 60 percent.

"The new coronavirus continues to advance, it is already among us. This fact is not to be alarmed but to be worried. Without the support of the population, this situation could become more complicated," the Prime Minister concluded.

Cuba reported on Monday 10 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 40 infected.