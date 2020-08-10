Cuba: Authorities Detail New COVID-19 Measures to Halt Rebound

"The situation could be close to becoming uncontrollable," Health Minister Portal said.

Cuba's authorities announced new restrictive measures in Havana to halt the capital's COVID-19 resurgence that caused an exceptional contagion upsurge in the last week.

Although the deaths figures have remained at 88 for several days, the Island reported 307 COVID-19 infections in the last week, most of them registered in Havana (149).

Cuba's Health Minister Jose Angel Portal explained that the epidemiological situation could get out of control if people do not comply with the new health measures.

"The forecast is not encouraging. The situation could be close to becoming uncontrollable," he said.

As of Monday, all urban, inter-municipal, and rural public transport services will be stopped.

This outcome and especially the example that you have set is one of the best ways with which we've been smashing the empire's pervese intentions to discredit the solidarity-based and exemplary work of Cuba's medical brigades. #CubaSalvaVidas #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/CE0aJfeWqj — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 2, 2020

Officers and medical personnel will be deployed in Havana's 14 access points to limit the entry and exit of vehicles from provinces. To contain the new outbreak, Cuba will expand the hospital network for the treatment of the pandemic and its capacities in the isolation centers. The mandatory mask use and physical distancing will be maintained, as well as the entry prohibition in workplaces of people with respiratory symptoms. Private commercial businesses, bars, nightclubs, discos, gyms, and cafes will be closed until further notice. Only state and private businesses offering food delivery will be kept open.