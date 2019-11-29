Cuba and EU Share Positions About US Blockade

Both delegations agreed on the negative impact on the daily life of the Island because of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by Washington for over half of a century.

With similar positions of rejection of the resurgence of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S, the second round of dialogues between the European Union (EU) and Cuba on unilateral coercive measures was developed Friday at the National Hotel.



The delegation of the European bloc was headed by Katja Afheldt, head of the Mexico, Central America and Caribbean Division of the European External Action Service, while Rodolfo Reyes, director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Cuban Chancellery.

After welcoming their counterpart, Reyes denounced the significant resurgence of the application of the blockade and similar hostile measures imposed by Washington on the Caribbean nation.

In that sense, he described this meeting as “very important”, taking into account the position of the 28 EU member states in support of the resolution presented by the government of the Island, on November 7th, at the UN General Assembly.

The head of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also referred to the entry into force of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, which reinforces the extraterritoriality of the application of the blockade, and with respect to which the EU has had a very noteworthy position in defense of the interests of its member states and companies.

Press release on the II round of the Dialogue between # Cuba and the # European Union on unilateral coercive measures. "We believe that it will be a unique opportunity to deepen the knowledge of both parties about their projection at the current juncture," said the official, while greeting the "possibility of dialogue on such an important issue for both parties, for the right and the international community, " Reyes expressed.

For its part, the head of the European delegation criticized the negative effect of the unilateral blockade of Washington on the economic relations between the EU and Cuba, and reaffirmed the support of the bloc in favor of the lifting of that fence, which has been extended by almost six decades.

Afheldt remarked that such illegal measure also constitutes a violation of international trade rules, and said that the entry into force of Title III of Helms-Burton "exposes our countries and their legitimate commercial interests with Cuba."

#Cuba denounces that the blockade of #EEUU is intensifying and that it constitutes the most severe and prolonged unilateral coercive measure applied against any country and the main obstacle to the economic development of the nation. The European Union cannot ignore that reality.

The diplomat added that, in addition to causing economic damage to the Cuban people, the US blockade has dire effects on the provision of health services in the Caribbean nation. "Obviously this is very serious," she admitted.

As part of the agenda, the European officials, also had planned meetings with managers of non-governmental organizations and businessmen established in the Island to learn about the difficulties they face in Washington's sanctions, EU ambassador to Cuba, Alberto Navarro, informed.

“The European Union strongly condemns the economic and commercial financial blockade of the United States. You have to call things by name, it is a blockade that tries to suffocate the Cuban economy,” Navarro said at a reception with businesspeople on Wednesday night.