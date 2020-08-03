COVID-19 Survivors More Likely to Suffer Psychiatric Disorders

The study surveyed 402 COVID-19 survivors. Over half of them experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, insomnia, or depression due to the severe inflammation provoked by the virus.

Milan's San Raffaele Hospital's researchers in Italy said Monday that COVID-19 recovered patients are more likely to suffer psychiatric disorders.

The research analyzed 265 men and 137 women during the first month of their recovery. After clinical interviews and questionnaires, the experts concluded 28 % of them suffered PTSD, over 30 percent were depressed, 42% of them experienced anxiety, and 40% were insomniac. About a fifth of them showed obsessive-compulsive behavior.

"It was immediately clear that the inflammation caused by the disease could also have repercussions at the psychiatric level," said the leader of San Raffaele's psychiatry and clinical psychobiology unit's researcher group, professor Francesco Benedetti.

