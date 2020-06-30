    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Switzerland

COVID-19 Pandemic is Far From Over, WHO Warns
  • People walk through a commercial sector in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2020.

    People walk through a commercial sector in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 26, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 30 June 2020 (3 hours 29 minutes ago)
Opinion
Videos

One million new cases were reported in the last five days alone, mostly in India, the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned that while measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have been effective, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is far from over.

RELATED:
WHO on COVID-19: No Time to Take Foot Off the Pedal

The organization issued this warning six months after the first COVID-19 outbreak.

"Several countries have begun to reopen activities and have suffered major outbreaks of the disease," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

One million new cases were reported in the last five days alone, mostly in India, the United States and Brazil.

"Although we all want the pandemic to end, the virus still has plenty of room to move. This new reality is not even close to over," Adhanom warned.

There are more than 10,000,000 reported cases of VIDOC-19 and 500,000 deaths worldwide.

"The figures show that the pandemic is accelerating, even though many countries have significant progress," he added.

WHO this week will evaluate the research's progress  to combat the coronavirus pandemic at a virtual meeting.

Tags

COVID-19 Pandemic Sars-Cov-2 WHO Switzerland Geneva

People

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Xinhua
by teleSUR/ age
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.