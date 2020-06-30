COVID-19 Pandemic is Far From Over, WHO Warns

One million new cases were reported in the last five days alone, mostly in India, the United States and Brazil.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned that while measures to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have been effective, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is far from over.

The organization issued this warning six months after the first COVID-19 outbreak.

"Several countries have begun to reopen activities and have suffered major outbreaks of the disease," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

WHO TO SEND TEAM TO CHINA TO INVESTIGATE COVID-19 ORIGINS: Officials from the World Health Organization hold a media briefing with the Pan American Health Organization to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in the Americas region. https://t.co/DNVEQ2fgG4 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 30, 2020

"Although we all want the pandemic to end, the virus still has plenty of room to move. This new reality is not even close to over," Adhanom warned.

There are more than 10,000,000 reported cases of VIDOC-19 and 500,000 deaths worldwide.

"The figures show that the pandemic is accelerating, even though many countries have significant progress," he added.

WHO this week will evaluate the research's progress to combat the coronavirus pandemic at a virtual meeting.