COVID-19: Latin America Death Toll Surpasses 200,000

Over 200,000 people have died from coronaviruses to date in Latin America and the Caribbean, making the region one of the global epicenters of the pandemic.

On Saturday night, the region reached 200,212 deaths and counted 4, 919, 054 COVID-19 cases. The figures double those reported at the beginning of July.

Latin America is the second most affected region in the world in terms of COVID-19 deaths. Europe leads the list with 210,425 deaths and 3,189,322 cases.

Brazil and Mexico are the countries most affected in the region because of their late response to the epidemic and their skepticism about the disease's possible repercussions.

Both nations also recorded a rapid reopening of trade, accompanied by a dramatic increase in contagion.

While Brazil recorded 1,595 deaths in the previous 24 hours at the beginning of last week, this Saturday, at its last count, it recorded another 1,088.

After Brazil and Mexico, the most affected countries in Latin America are Peru, Colombia, and Chile.

As of this Sunday, the world has recorded more than 17,859,000 infections; 685,000 deaths and 10,564,000 people recovered.

According to Johns Hopkins University, of the figures for deaths and infections worldwide, almost a third are in Latin America.