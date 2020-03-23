Covid-19 Death Toll Rises Moderately in Latin America

Brazilian health authorities confirmed on Sunday that deaths increased from 18 to 25.

Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador experienced an increase in the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus this weekend, raising the total to 65 in Latin America, and more than 4,400 people infected.

Brazilian health authorities confirmed on Sunday that deaths increased from 18 to 25, while infections jumped from 1,128 to 1,546.

This occurred amid statements by President Jair Bolsonaro, who called the COVID-19 crisis "excessively hysterical."

Meanwhile, Ecuador doubled the number of deaths from seven to 14. Those infected increased from 506 to 789.

"Latin America faces the crisis of the coronavirus between political tensions and economic fragility: the uncertainty is total in the vast territory of more than 600 million people"

Medical authorities in Colombia announced on Sunday the second death of a patient who tested positive for the new coronavirus. Meanwhile, the number of infections rose to 235, with four new cases diagnosed.

In Chile, more than 90 infections were reported, and the numbers rose from 537 to 632. In response to the outbreak of positive cases, President Sebastian Piñera's government ordered a night-time lockout to contain the pandemic.

From Peru, authorities reported five deaths and at least 363 cases of COVID-19, making it the third most affected country in the region.

Argentina also reported at least four deaths, bringing the number of infected cases from 225 to 266.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic reported a total of three deaths and a significant increase in the number of people infected from 112 to 202.

The Mexican authorities indicate two deaths and a further increase in the number of infected persons, with 65 new cases confirmed, to a total of 316.

Finally, Cuba reported no deaths but registered a jump in the number of infections from 21 to 35 this weekend. Among them, two are reported in serious condition and one in critical condition.