COVID-19 Cases Top 14 Million Worldwide

The biggest increase in cases came from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.

For a second day in a row, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with 259,848 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The WHO confirmed Sunday a total of 14,007,791 COVID-19 cases, and 597,105 deaths worldwide. The biggest increase in cases came from countries like the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa.

The United States reported the largest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases, with 71,484 confirmed cases on Saturday.

According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, the total number of infections in the U.S. has reached 3,544,143 with 602,886 deaths. Meanwhile in Brazil, cases surpassed 2 million, doubling in less than a month.

COVID-19 UPDATES : Worldwide cases reach 14.5m, Florida reports 12,478 new virus cases, EU leaders battle to save a beleaguered 750 million euro virus recovery package https://t.co/78MIDDVQKq — Dimsumdaily Hong Kong (@dimsumdaily_hk) July 19, 2020

On Friday, India became the third country in the world to record more than 1 million cases of the new coronavirus.

For their part, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government, Chen Bei, announced that the city is set to lower its emergency response to COVID-19 from level II to III starting Monday.

Beijing has reported no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 for 14 consecutive days by Sunday. The city has also reported no new COVID-19 infections in its nearly 700 care homes for the elderly.