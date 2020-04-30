Covid-19: Cases Rise in Brazilian City After Commercial Reopen

In just two weeks, Blumenau, in the south of the country, went from 68 to 194 infected.

Two weeks after the Brazilian city of Blumenau, in the state of Santa Catarina, reopened its shops by decision of the municipal government, the cases of COVID-19 have multiplied.

The local media reported that out of 68 cases registered on April 13, the number now stands at 194, an increase of 185 percent.

The numbers increased despite the fact that workers and citizens use their face masks.

Blumenau officials acknowledged that the increase in infections was due to the reopening of businesses, and the increased number of tests conducted since last week.

�� Situação do #Coronavírus na cidade de Blumenau em 28/04/2020. pic.twitter.com/9nYO6l7wlC — Mário Hildebrandt (@mariohildebrand) April 28, 2020

"Coronavirus situation in the city of Blumenau on 28/04/2020."



Despite the significant increase in cases of COVID-19, the city has so far not recorded any deaths.

The state of Santa Catarina has decreed the obligatory use of face masks, but there have been reports of people entering shops without such protection.

The local media have also reported that, with the reopening of the city, there were crowds of people in shopping centres.

Since the first case in Brazil, the national government of Jair Bolsonaro has decided to prioritize the economy.

This Wednesday, Bolsonaro was asked by journalists about the increase in deaths, to which he responded: "So what? I'm a Messiah, but I don't do miracles. Life is like that."