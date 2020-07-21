The United States Approaches 4 Million COVID-19 Cases

With over 10,000 new daily cases, Florida has become the country's new epicenter.

A John Hopkins recount Monday showed the U.S. is approaching the four-million contagion toll and remains the country with the most positive cases in the world.

As of Monday, the country had reported 3,961,556 confirmed cases and 143,835 deaths. With over 5,000 deaths and 10,000 new infections, Florida is the new nation’s virus epicenter, along with Texas and Arizona.

Nevertheless, Governor Ron DeSantis and other authorities ordered the reopening of schools, which is the reason he is being sued by Florida's Teachers Association.

Miami County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran are being sued as well.

Plaintiffs claim that this southeastern state’s Constitution specifies that schools must ensure a "healthy and safe" environment, a requirement that can’t be met now for "the virus resurgence is exceptional and out of control.”

Florida's constitution mandates a "safe, secure, and high quality system of free public schools." The teachers union sued state leaders today, saying that reopening schools in-person violates the constitution.https://t.co/449QSybY6r — Rebecca Klein (@rklein90) July 21, 2020

Despite COVID-19 figures' increase in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, New York remains the state most affected by the pandemic due to 407,326 confirmed cases and 32,506 deaths. Only in New York City, 23,411 people have died so far.

Also, California has the second-highest number of cases, Florida is third with 360,394, and Texas is fourth with 340,621.

In terms of deceases, New York is followed by New Jersey with 15,715, Massachusetts with 8,433 and California with 7,746.

The U.S. death toll has already exceeded the lowest White House’s initial estimates. In March, the Trump administration projected up to 240,000 deaths in its "best-case scenario."