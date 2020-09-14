COVID-19: South Asia Has Over Five And A Half Million Cases

Besides showing the most alarming trends in the region, India is the world's second most affected country.

The Disaster Management Centre of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Monday revealed that the eight countries of the South Asian region together account for more than five and a half million COVID-19 cases.

The region has reported a total of 5,591,498 infected inhabitants and a 92,647 death toll. Among Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives, however, there are 4,391,374 patients that have recovered from the decease and have been released from the hospitals and other health institutions.

Of all the South Asian region’s countries, India shows the most alarming figures. Besides being the hardest-hit country in Asia, it is the second most affected by the pandemic worldwide. As of today, India has reported 4,926,734 positive cases, with an 80,827 death toll.

Bangladesh has 337,520 confirmed cases, 4,733 deaths, and 240,643 people discharged from hospitals, while Pakistan has 302,020 infections, a 6,383 death toll, and 289,806 people cured.

Afghanistan has 38,716 positive cases, 1,420 deaths, and 31,638 medical discharges, followed by Nepal, with 54 159, 345 deaths, and 38 697 patients recovered.

The least affected countries are Sri Lanka, with just over 3,234 infections, 12 deaths, and 2,996 discharges, and Bhutan with 249 cases, 161 people cured, and still no deaths.