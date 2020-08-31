COVID-19: Chile Eases Restrictions For Senior Citizens

People over 75 years old will be free to move around from Monday to Friday as long as their communes are either in the transition phase or in the preparation phase.

Despite the high prevalence of COVID-19 in Chile, Health Minister Enrique Paris Sunday announced that his government will ease quarantine restrictions for people over 75 years old.

As part of the deconfinement plan called "Step by Step", senior citizens will be free to move around from Monday to Friday. This way, they won’t have any additional restrictions, as long as their communes are either in the transition phase or the preparation phase.

President Sebastian Piñera stressed that the plan will be implemented in compliance with the recommendations made by the World Health Organization (WHO).”

“Its application will be gradual, flexible, and personalized for each commune and region,” he said.

“COVID-19 keeps rising in Chile. 1.868 new confirmed cases, 995 patients hospitalized, and 142 in critical conditions. What measures is the government taking?”

The Health Minister recalled that there is still a curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. during both phases, a measure in force throughout the country. He also said that the movement will be restricted for people over 75 years-old who live in quarantined communes.

Senior citizens under these restrictions will have two hours on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, between 10:00 and 12:00 or between 15:00 and 17:00. They will only need to carry their identification document, and won't need to request permission to the police.

The easing measures come in a moment where, in terms of infection, Chile is the fifth most affected country in Latin America for its contagion toll is 409,974.