Coronavirus Cemetery to Be Built in Ecuador

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno announced Monday the construction of a burial ground for the COVID-19 victims in Guayaquil. This measure is a contingency solution for sanitary emergencies due to the virus spreading in the South American nation.

Guayaquil’s administration informed about the test bought and medicines for the ones in need but many Ecuadorean citizens denounced the medical supplies that have not been delivered. Also, they denounced the nonexistence of effective and wide coverage of health assistance.

In addition to the current difficult situation, corpses are piling in hospital halls, in public spaces, and the deceased houses. According to these reports, sanitary authorities are taking even 2 days to gather the bodies.

"In Guayaquil, users on social networks report that the bodies of deceased patients are left on the streets for up to two days because there is no transport available to remove them. The health systems are collapsing as a result of the Covid-19 crisis."



The Ecuadorean mandatary announced on his official Twitter account his coordination with vice-president Otto Sonnenholzner to create the “Task Force”, a body of the Armed Forces to provide a dignified burry to the deceased nationals. The Chief of State also informed the delivery of biosafety equipment to guarantee those in labor and interaction with the bodies.

Despite these measures, Moreno´s management of the health crisis has been harshly criticized because of his late response to the virus' dissemination and the lack of preventive measures. Many of Moreno’s critics emphasize the withdraw of the Cuban medical mission as a mandatary mistake before the COVID burst and an aggravate to the current situation.