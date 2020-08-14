COVID-19 Brakes Down The 2020 Cycling World Championships

The tournament was scheduled for September in Switzerland. Its organizers, however, are trying to find an alternative location to hold it.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) Wednesday announced that the cancelation of the 2020 Road World Championships due to COVID-19 measures taken in Switzerland, the host country.

The Swiss Federal Council ordered that events with over 1,000 visitors or involving over 1,000 people are prohibited until September 30.

Given these preventive measures, the Championships could not be carried out. Besides, the citizens of 45 countries are subject to quarantine for entry into Switzerland since August 8.

“This would not allow the event to have the desired impact and would deprive a large number of the 1,200 riders, from juniors to elite riders, from 90 countries, of the opportunity to come and defend their chances,” the UCI holds.

According to Beppe Conti, Veneto, Abruzzo and Varese wants to host 2020 Worlds. The alternative that UCI is studying is to assign the World championship title in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege. — Martin ���� ������‍♂️ (@_martin63) August 14, 2020

The tournament was scheduled for September 20-27, but now the UCI is trying to find an alternative location to hold it.

However, finding a new venue becomes a very complex task due to the scenario set by the pandemic

"Eleven events over eight days, the specificities of a circuit race in terms of social distancing, and the flow of spectators constitute an insurmountable obstacle," the UCI complained.