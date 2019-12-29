Coup in Bolivia: Camacho Reveals Pact With Police, Military

Evo Morales posted a video on Twitter with a message calling for justice to act against what he now considers a proven coup.

Bolivia's far-right opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho revealed Saturday that it was his father who "closed" a pact with the police and the Armed Forces agreeing to mutiny against President Evo Morales and join anti-government protests.

After the video was released, the exiled President Morales, through a message published Saturday on his Twitter account, said that this statement is "irrefutable" proof that there was a coup against his administration.

Camacho’s revelation is contained in a video that began to circulate in social media in which he tells a group of his close friends that even the current Defense Minister Fernando Lopez participated in the approach to the military.

In the video the opposition leader, now a pre-candidate to the presidency says that it was his "father who closed the deal with the military so that they would not come out to stop the demonstrations," and the person who went to talk to them, to coordinate everything was Lopez.

Camacho confirma que cívicos hablaron con militares y policías para derrocar a mi gobierno. Fue un golpe de Estado pese a que Áñez, Mesa y el propio Camacho intentan negarlo, el video es una prueba irrefutable. La justicia debe actuar contra los golpistas y genocidas. pic.twitter.com/TichPgdwOh — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 28, 2019

Camacho confirms that civilians spoke with the military and police to overthrow my government. It was a coup even though Añez, Mesa, and Camacho himself are trying to deny it, the video is irrefutable proof. Justice must act against the coup leaders and genocidaires.



He then added that the same tactic was used with the police and specifies that once these approaches were consolidated, he launched the 48-hour deadline for Morales' resignation.

"With the Police, in the same way, it was my father. We managed to consolidate the 48-hour ultimatum," Camacho is seen saying in the video.

Camacho’s family has constantly been related to secessionist and far-right anti-democratic movements in the country.

In 1981, Camacho’s father founded the Committee Pro-Santa Cruz and organized the first strike in the department demanding the government to halt a sugarcane project in the north of La Paz, alleging that Santa Cruz's production would be affected. The same civic committee lead by his son was behind the coup against Morales in 2019.

Morales was forced to resign Sunday after senior army and police chiefs called on him to do so following weeks of right-wing unrest and violence against his Oct. 20 elections victory, in what his government has called a coup by opposition forces in the country.