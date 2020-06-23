    • Live
News > Costa Rica

Costa Rica: Health Minister Decrees Mandatory Mask Use
  • Bus stop in Alajuela, Costa Rica. June 22, 2020.

    Bus stop in Alajuela, Costa Rica. June 22, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/@DiniaVargas

Published 23 June 2020
Salas explained that the resumption of gradual and safe activities is paramount to avoid a new pandemic outburst with severe consequences.

Costa Rica’s Health Minister Daniel Salas Monday announced the mandatory health mask use until June 27 as his office implements a new quarantine lifting phase.

“Now Latin America is at the center of the contagion epicenter, and yet we are still opening services. We don't see the whole context. Unemployment and poverty also generate a deterioration in health,” Salas stated.

The health authority stressed masks would be required on  public transportation, as well as theatres, cinemas, churches, banks, and restaurants. Service sector workers would use it while attending public.

“Powerful countries in Europe have had to saddle up their dead,” Salas said.

Costa Rica would implement a new de-escalating phase from June 27, with commerce and leisure activities resume. According to Salas, the precautionary measures would allow an economy retake but also to avoid a new outbreak.

