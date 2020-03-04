Conviasa Receives International Certificate of Operation

This certification upsurges in context of political, unilateral and economic pressure from the U.S government against the Bolivarian nation.

The Venezuelan Consortium of Aeronautical Industries and Air Services (Coniviasa) received the standard certification that validates its functioning under The International Certification Network (IQNet) standards.

According to Ramon Celestino Velasquez Araguayan, CONVIASA’s president, this document represents an international acknowledgment of the airline and allows it to run under the norm ISO9001-2015.

This certification upsurges in context of political, unilateral and economic pressure from the U.S government against the Bolivarian nation.. On February 7, the Treasury Department of the U.S. imposed sanctions to the foremost Venezuelan airline.

These measures not only affect the airline's commercial activities, but also the humanitarian governmental initiatives like the “Homeland Return” plan and the “Miracle Mission”, both on behalf of Venezuelan people. Also, the sanctions are a violation of international rights.​​​​​​​

#3Mar Hoy recibimos formalmente el Certified Management System (IQNet) bajo los estándares de la norma ISO9001-2015, documento que otorga reconocimiento internacional en el proceso de planeamiento de vuelo de nuestra aerolínea bandera de Venezuela CONVIASA. ¡Seguimos avanzando! pic.twitter.com/gagJLoTdLI — Línea Aérea Conviasa (@LAConviasa) March 3, 2020



As a response to the arbitrary sanctions imposed by the American Treasury Department to the airline, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced an international lawsuit against the U.S. government. The consortium workers expressed their support to the Bolivarian Revolution and their leaders and against the opposition deputy Juan Guaido.

The company workers requested the General Prosecutors Office to investigate Guaido, as well as the other opposition leaders Carlos Vecchio y Julio Borges, because of their actions against the airline.

IQNet is an international certification body that groups together more than 30 of the main certification bodies from different countries around the world. Companies and organizations worldwide use their certifications to accredit that they are certified in a certain standard.