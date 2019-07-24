UK Police Will Provide Menstruating Detainees Hygiene Products

Menstruating detainees in prisons of England and Wales will be provided with hygiene products while in custody.
Police in the United Kingdom (U.K.) have to provide female detainees free menstrual hygiene products according to a new revision to the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE).
RELATED:
India’s Brutal Torture of Kashmiri Prisoners an ‘Instrument of Control’: Report
The Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA), a watchdog group pushed for the changes after a study in 2018 which revealed that police were “routinely ignoring” the needs of menstruating women.
The study's authors said in January 2018 that the treatment of menstruating detainees breaches human rights and equality laws. They also said women in England and Wales prisons are held without access to sanitary products or changing spaces and often not allowed to speak to female officers.
“No woman or girl should be left in indignity by police officers for want of a difficult conversation or an inexpensive box of tampons,” ICVA said in a letter last year to the then U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd.
Changes to PACE Codes have gone through Parliament and, from 21 August, detainees will have strengthened care - this includes privacy in using the toilet, access to menstrual care and access to staff of the same sex. Hooray! https://t.co/yXR3ciup2A— ICVA (@CustodyVisiting) July 24, 2019
Katie Kempen, the ICVA's chief executive welcomed the new legislation saying, “No detainee should be left to bleed for want of a difficult conversation or a cheap tampon. These changes should ensure that never happens.”
The changes, which will be implemented from Aug. 21, were some of the lastest acts of former Prime Minister Theresa May.
According to the revision, the custody officers have to ask detainees whether they would want to speak with any staff privately about their health and hygiene needs; any detainee can request to speak to a staff of same-sex; all detainees can keep menstrual and other health products on them while being booked and a general mandate to “take account of the detainee's dignity.”
"We are committed to supporting police officers and staff to ensure that detainees brought into custody are always treated with dignity and respect,” said Libby Potten, the Project Officer of the College of Policing's manager for criminal justice.