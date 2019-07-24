UK Police Will Provide Menstruating Detainees Hygiene Products

Menstruating detainees in prisons of England and Wales will be provided with hygiene products while in custody.

Police in the United Kingdom (U.K.) have to provide female detainees free menstrual hygiene products according to a new revision to the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 (PACE).

The Independent Custody Visiting Association (ICVA), a watchdog group pushed for the changes after a study in 2018 which revealed that police were “routinely ignoring” the needs of menstruating women.

The study's authors said in January 2018 that the treatment of menstruating detainees breaches human rights and equality laws. They also said women in England and Wales prisons are held without access to sanitary products or changing spaces and often not allowed to speak to female officers.

“No woman or girl should be left in indignity by police officers for want of a difficult conversation or an inexpensive box of tampons,” ICVA said in a letter last year to the then U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

Changes to PACE Codes have gone through Parliament and, from 21 August, detainees will have strengthened care - this includes privacy in using the toilet, access to menstrual care and access to staff of the same sex. — ICVA (@CustodyVisiting) July 24, 2019