Component in Chilean Police's Tear Gas Produces Cyanide in Body

According to a recent study, long exposures to CS gas are a risk factor for the brain, liver, kidneys, eyes, and the gastrointestinal system.

The chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) gas, which is a complement of the tear gas bombs used by the Chilean Police (Carabineros) to halt protests in the country, generates cyanide inside the human body, report shows.

A study published in the French magazine L'Obs showed that in short terms, the gas CS causes irritation and discomfort, leaving demonstrators and bystanders with burning eyes, coughing, dizziness, and headaches."

But our research is focused on the long-term effects of this gas," France's Association of Toxicology-Chemistry president and one of the leaders of the research Andre Picot explained.

The human body can produce cyanide, which is a highly toxic and potentially deadly chemical compound, due to the long exposures to the gas, such as those experienced during the social outbreak in Chile.

According to the doctor in molecular biology and leader of the investigation Alexander Samuel, "the effects on the brain, liver, kidneys, eyes, and the gastrointestinal system may be irreversible."

#Chile

Clashes broke out in the Villa Francia district of #Santiago, during a protest to mark the 47th anniversary of country's 1973 coup, and to honor the victims of #Pinochet's dictatorship.

A 14-year-old boy taken to hospital after being hit in the face by a tear gas canister. pic.twitter.com/N0zVWPkRsu — th1an1 (@th1an1) September 12, 2020