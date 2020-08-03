Commonwealth Praises Ali on His Swearing in as Guyana's Leader

After five months of political uncertainty, GECOM announced the results of the elections.

Commonwealth's Secretary-General Patricia Scotland Monday congratulated Irfan Ali on his swearing-in as Guyana's President, after the Guyana Electoral Commission (GECOM) recognized him on Sunday as the winner of the March 2nd elections.

" I welcome the President Ali's remarks that his Government will work in the interest of every Guyanese," Scotland said.

She also congratulated the Guyanese people for "their infinite patience" and urged political actors to "foster national reconciliation."

After five months of political uncertainty, GECOM announced the official results of the presidential election on Sunday, which meant a loss for former President David Granger and his National Unity - Alliance for Change (UNPA/CA).

Granger disagreed with the vote recount results and threatened with an election petition. "Anomalies and irregularities in the process cannot go unpunished," he said.

Still, the Secretary-General thanked Granger "for his stewardship of Guyana since 2015, and for conceding in recognition of the GECOM's declaration."

Scotland also reiterated the Commonwealth's commitment to supporting Guyana's people in their quest to strengthen democracy.

According to official results, the People's Progressive Party (PPP) led by Ali won 33 seats in Parliament, while Granger's alliance won 31.