US: Pentagon Gives Details Of New Deployment In Saudi Arabia

According to United States defense officials, the deployed forces are being send to the Arab country prevent new possible air strikes in its territory.

The United States Pentagon announced Thursday that four radar systems, a battery of patriot missiles, and nearly 200 support personnel will be sent to reinforce Saudi Arabia's defenses after drones attacked two oil facilities within the middle eastern part of the nation two weeks ago. Houti rebels in Yemen continue to take responsiblity for the Sept. 14 explosions, but the U.S. and Saudis insist Iran was behind them.

In a statement, the U.S. Department of Defense said that this deployment will increase the Saudi Arabia's air and missile defense.

The U.S. Army said it was also putting in additional capabilities to be ready, in any kind of crisis situation, to quickly mobilize forces in the region.

Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, said two additional patriot batteries, and a more advanced missile system, are on standby in case they were needed for additional security in the oil-rich ally of the U.S.

Washington and several European countries continue to accuse Iran, without presenting evidence, for the attacks.

Yemen’s Houthi Ansarullah movement has been launching missile and drone attacks against targets in Saudi territory for the past months in retaliation for the kingdom’s years-long aggressions on the war-torn nation.

The attacks reached their peak Sept. 14, when the Houthis said they had sent 10 drones onto major oil fields on the state company Aramco in Khurais and Abqaiq.

The drone attack took out the facilities and cut Saudi Arabia’s oil output by more than half, or around 5.7 million barrels a day.

Iranian President Hassan Rohani unveiled his Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) at the 74th United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, inviting all countries of the region to form a “coalition of hope” and calm tensions across the region. He said that U.S. interventionism in the region is eroding the guarantees of stability in the Arab world.​​​​​​​