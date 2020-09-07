Colombian Workers Hold National Strike Against Labor Reforms

Citizens took to the streets to protest against the US$370-million loan that the Duque administration gave to Avianca airlines.

Colombia's labor unions Monday held a national strike in rejection of Decree 1174, which was approved by President Ivan Duque to undermine labor rights amid the COVID-19 crisis.

This decree approves the contracts by the hour, which promotes informal hiring, and it removes the employers' obligation to assume social security payments.

"President Ivan Duque has taken advantage of the crisis caused by the pandemic to issue decrees and impose reforms that are that are not his competence," Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) president Diogenes Orjuela condemned.

What Duque must assume "are the lives that have been lost in the country because of the COVID-19. He should also care about the over 50 people massacred this 2020," Orjuela added.

August was one of the most violent months in Colombia since the peace agreement was signed in Nov 2016.



The violence continued on the first day of September with the murder of grassroots activist Franklin Velásquez in Putumayo. pic.twitter.com/R0YU3ivqxw — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) September 3, 2020