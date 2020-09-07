Colombian Workers Hold National Strike Against Labor Reforms

Colombia's labor unions Monday held a national strike in rejection of Decree 1174, which was approved by President Ivan Duque to undermine labor rights amid the COVID-19 crisis.
This decree approves the contracts by the hour, which promotes informal hiring, and it removes the employers' obligation to assume social security payments.
"President Ivan Duque has taken advantage of the crisis caused by the pandemic to issue decrees and impose reforms that are that are not his competence," Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) president Diogenes Orjuela condemned.
What Duque must assume "are the lives that have been lost in the country because of the COVID-19. He should also care about the over 50 people massacred this 2020," Orjuela added.
Worker's unions also took to the streets to protest against the US$370-million loan that the Duque administration gave to Avianca airlines.
For this loan, Duque used resources from Colombia's Emergency Mitigation Fund (Fome), taking away economic resources to address the health crisis that the country is facing.
"While we throw this lifeline to Avianca using Colombian resources, Duque denies basic emergency income, or economic support for young students who attend public universities," Colombia's Confederation of Workers (CTC) President Miguel Morantes said.