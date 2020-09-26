Colombian Lawmakers Demand Defense Minister's Resignation

"Minister Carlos Holmes has not apologized for his tolerant attitude towards the killing of citizens by the National Police," Lawmaker Gustavo Petro tweeted.

Colombia's Lawmakers Gustavo Petro and Jorge Robledo Friday demanded the Defense Minister Carlos Holmes' resignation for his political responsibility in the face of police brutality.

"Holmes has not apologized for his tolerant attitude towards the killing of citizens by the National Police," Petro tweeted.

The Minister "is a liar. He should resign because of the serious acts of excessive force and murders committed by the police," Robledo added.

The lawmakers demanded a structural reform that demilitarizes the police, regulates the use of force and ensures that human rights are no longer violated in the country.

The politicians announced that they will also send a letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor to accuse Colombia's President Ivan Duque of the crimes against humanity committed by the National Police under his command.



"Duque keeps Holmes in office, which sends a terrible message to Colombians and the international community," Robledo said.



This 2020, Colombia has experienced an escalation of violence that seems to have no end. In the last nine months, there have been over 60 massacres, mostly against young people.