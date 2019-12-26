Colombian Attorney Asks to Stop Murder of Social Leaders

The Colombian official asked the Government of Iván Duque to summon the National Commission of Security Guarantees immediately to stop these crimes.

The Colombian attorney general, Fernando Carrillo, urged the government of Colombia led by Iván Duque to stop the systematic murder of social leaders in that country.

The official urged the Government, through his Twitter account, to convene the National Security Guarantees Commission "immediately and ensure its operation."

He added that the threat against social leaders in Colombia "is latent and must be contained." His warning comes after the murder of two social leaders in the last few hours.

The most recent victims were identified as Reinaldo Carrillo, who belonged to the National Association of Peasant Users, and Lucy Villarreal, cult of the Carnival of Blacks and Whites.

Hay que detener el sistemático asesinato de los #LíderesSociales. Como Ministerio Público le pedimos al Gobierno convocar a la Comisión Nacional de Garantías de Seguridad de manera inmediata y que se asegure su funcionamiento, pues la amenaza es latente y hay que contenerla. — Fernando Carrillo F. (@fcarrilloflorez) 26 de diciembre de 2019

Also at the beginning of the week, the murder of two environmentalists was reported; Nathalia Jiménez and Rodrigo Monsalve, both from the department of Magdalena.

According to figures from Colombian authorities, from January 2016 to May 2019, 482 social leaders were murdered in this South American country.

The victims accumulate even after the signing of the peace agreement with the insurgent group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia - People's Army (FARC-EP), which established guarantees for the safety of these people.