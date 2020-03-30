Colombia: Violence Against Social Leaders Continues

According to The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, about 24 social leaders have been murdered in 2020, at least 8 during the quarantine.

Harassment and violence against social leaders in Colombia has continued, despite the ongoing quarantine that has been imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Social and agricultural leaders comply with isolation in their homes as part of the restrictive measures for the spread of the virus. Because of this circumstance, they are easy targets for violent acts.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said on Twitter this week that the aggression against John Restrepo, leader of the LGBTQI community in Medellín, was a horrific crime. Restrepo was complying with the quarantine measures when he was attacked in his home.

Besides, several social organizations reported the murders of Angel Ovidio Quintero, president of the council of the municipality of San Francisco on March 20, and those of the indigenous people Omar Guasiruma and Ernesto Guasiruma, of the Embera people in the Valle del Cauca (southwest), committed the previous week.

"The CIDH rejects the attack on LGBTI social leader John Restrepo in Medellín, who was allegedly attacked in his home while he was serving his mandatory quarantine for COVIDー19."



Social leader Carlota Isabel Salinas’ assassination was reported on March 26 in the Bolivar Department. At the time of her murder, Salinas was asking for help for those most in need in the face of the threat of the virus. For 10 years, she belonged to the Colombia Feminine Organization.

Last Sunday, the corpse of Luis Soto, agriculture leader, was found. The former council member was shot to death in Puerto Libertador municipality, in the Cordoba department.

According to The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, about 24 social leaders have been murdered in 2020, at least 8 during the quarantine. Social and Human Rights Organizations requested that Colombian President Ivan Duque protect these guides and social leaders.