Colombia: Two COVID-19 Cases Among Native Population

The Indigenous Organization of Colombia reported March 25, two positive Covid-19 cases among the aboriginal population. So far, 250 indigenous people are said to be in overcrowded conditions.

These events occur after the claims of the indigenous population in the face of the indifference of President Ivan Duque because of their vulnerability to the virus. Both cases belong to the Yukpa ethnicity in the El Escobar neighborhood in the northern region of Santander, in the state of Cúcuta.

This institution asks the bodies that watch over the fulfillment of human rights in Colombia to monitor the situation of the native communities. They also ask for health care for those affected.

It is expected that the International Organization for Migration (IOM), together with officials from the Colombian Municipal Health Secretariat, will hold a conference this Thursday, March 26, to analyze the health status of the members of the ethnic group.

#ATENCIÓN| Desde @ONIC_Colombia informamos que tenemos los primeros 2 casos de #COVID19 en Pueblos Indígenas: Se trata del Pueblo Yukpa asentado en el barrio El Escobar en Cúcuta, han sido acordonados por la Policía y hay 250 personas en hacinamiento. @luiskankui @MinSaludCol. pic.twitter.com/YnjJZeIZA3 — Organización Nacional Indígena de Colombia - ONIC (@ONIC_Colombia) March 25, 2020

"We inform that we have the first 2 cases of Covid-19 in Indigenous Peoples: They are the Yukpa People settled in the El Escobar neighborhood in Cúcuta, they have been cordoned off by the Police, and there are 250 people in overcrowding."



Colombia's indigenous communities live in a precarious health situation. Besides, they are under the threat of the armed conflict and the murder of their leaders.

Indigenous people suffer from malnutrition and respiratory diseases often because of their living conditions. These conditions make them more vulnerable to the virus.

Several organizations point to the abandonment of Ivan Duque's government as a form of the extermination of the native peoples. Another request is to provide instruction on the virus in the languages of the natives.

So far, 491 cases of infection, 6 of death, and 8 of recovery have been reported in Colombia.